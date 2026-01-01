Deploy Authentik with one-click installation.
Open-source identity provider delivering enterprise SSO, OAuth2, SAML, and multi-factor authentication for any application.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Authentik
Authentik ایک لچکدار اوپن سورس شناخت فراہم کنندہ ہے جو تنظیموں کو انٹرپرائز-گریڈ کی تصدیق اور صارف کا انتظام فراہم کرتا ہے، بغیر اس پیچیدگی کے جو عام طور پر شناخت کے بنیادی ڈھانچے سے وابستہ ہوتی ہے۔ یہ OAuth2، OpenID Connect، اور SAML پروٹوکولز کو سپورٹ کرتا ہے، جس سے یہ عملی طور پر کسی بھی ایپلیکیشن یا سروس کے ساتھ مطابقت رکھتا ہے جسے صارف کی تصدیق کی ضرورت ہوتی ہے۔ ملٹی فیکٹر تصدیق، حسب ضرورت لاگ ان فلو، LDAP انٹیگریشن، اور ایک سیلف سروس صارف پورٹل اس کی صلاحیتوں کو مکمل کرتے ہیں۔
Authentik کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کو صارف کی اسناد اور سیشن ڈیٹا پر مکمل ڈیٹا خودمختاری حاصل ہوتی ہے، تجارتی شناخت فراہم کنندگان کی طرف سے وصول کی جانے والی فی صارف کی بار بار آنے والی فیسوں کو ختم کرتا ہے، اور آپ کو اپنی تنظیم کی عین ضروریات کے مطابق تصدیق کے فلو کو ترتیب دینے کی اجازت دیتا ہے۔ یہ تعیناتی ایک سرور، ایک بیک گراؤنڈ ورکر، PostgreSQL، اور Redis چلاتی ہے — ایک پروڈکشن-ریڈی شناخت پلیٹ فارم کے لیے درکار ہر چیز۔
Key features of Authentik
Universal SSO protocols
OAuth2, OpenID Connect, and SAML support means Authentik works as the identity provider for virtually any modern application or service out of the box.
Flexible MFA
Enforce multi-factor authentication via TOTP authenticator apps, WebAuthn hardware keys, or SMS — configurable per application or user group.
Customizable login flows
Develop authentication pipelines with conditional steps, custom branding, and policy-based access control to meet your organization's security requirements.
LDAP directory integration
Connect to existing Active Directory or LDAP directories to sync users and groups, avoiding the need to rebuild your user database from scratch.
Audit and compliance logging
Detailed event logs and audit trails record every authentication event, giving you the visibility needed for security reviews and regulatory compliance.
Why run Authentik on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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