Yopass is an open-source encrypted secret sharing service that enables you to securely share passwords, tokens, and sensitive files without them being left in email threads, chat logs, or support tickets. Secrets are encrypted in the browser using OpenPGP before transmission to the server — the decryption key never reaches the server, meaning even the host cannot access your secrets. Each secret is assigned a unique one-time URL that automatically self-destructs after it has been viewed or following a configurable expiry period.

Self-hosting Yopass on your VPS provides your organization with a private, auditable channel for sharing credentials and sensitive configuration data. There are no accounts to manage, no tracking, and no plaintext storage — simply a clean interface for securely exchanging secrets among teams or with external parties.