Deploy Vitess in one click installation.
Database clustering system for horizontal MySQL scaling with automated sharding, connection pooling, and query routing.
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What you can build with Vitess
Vitess ایک اوپن سورس ڈیٹا بیس کلسٹرنگ سسٹم ہے جو MySQL کو افقی طور پر پیمانہ کرنے کے لیے بنایا گیا ہے۔ اصل میں YouTube نے روزانہ اربوں سوالات کو سنبھالنے کے لیے تیار کیا تھا، یہ معیاری MySQL مثالوں کے اوپر خودکار شارڈنگ، ذہین سوالات کی روٹنگ، اور کنکشن پولنگ فراہم کرتا ہے جس کے لیے ایپلیکیشن کی سطح پر کسی تبدیلی کی ضرورت نہیں ہوتی۔
VPS پر Vitess کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کو ہائی ٹریفک ایپلیکیشنز کے لیے YouTube-گریڈ ڈیٹا بیس اسکیلنگ انفراسٹرکچر ملتا ہے۔ یہ ڈیٹا بیس کے بوجھ کو کم کرنے کے لیے کنکشن ملٹی پلیکسنگ کو سنبھالتا ہے، بغیر کسی ڈاؤن ٹائم کے آن لائن اسکیمہ کی تبدیلیوں کو سپورٹ کرتا ہے، اور متعدد شارڈز میں ایک متحد سوالی انٹرفیس فراہم کرتا ہے جو آپ کی ایپلیکیشن کو ایک واحد ڈیٹا بیس کے طور پر ظاہر ہوتا ہے۔
Key features of Vitess
Horizontal sharding
Automatically distribute data across multiple MySQL instances to scale write capacity beyond what a single server can handle.
Connection pooling
Vitess ہزاروں ایپلیکیشن کنکشنز کو MySQL کنکشنز کے ایک چھوٹے پول میں ملٹی پلیکس کرتا ہے، جس سے ڈیٹا بیس سرور کا بوجھ نمایاں طور پر کم ہو جاتا ہے۔
Online schema changes
Vitess ke managed online DDL execution ko istemal karte hue, bade datasets par table schemas ko locking ya downtime ke baghair tabdeel karein.
Query routing
Queries are automatically routed to the correct shard based on the sharding key, transparent to the application layer.
MySQL compatible
Applications connect to Vitess using standard MySQL drivers and protocols with no code changes required.
Why run Vitess on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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