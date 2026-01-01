Apache Amoro, an incubating Apache project, introduces a self-managing layer over open lakehouse formats. It offers a unified web dashboard for managing catalogs, tables, and ensuring continuous self-optimization. The project seamlessly integrates with Flink, Spark, and Trino, enabling platform teams to centralize table maintenance, file compaction, snapshot expiration, and data retention policies across various table formats, all from a single point.

By self-hosting Amoro, you retain control over your catalog metadata, table statistics, and optimizer activity on your own infrastructure, thereby avoiding any per-table SaaS fees. The integrated web UI conveniently displays table sizes, optimization progress, snapshot history, and SQL terminal access. This provides data platform teams with an operational console, a feature notably absent in standard Iceberg or Paimon deployments.