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Multi-primary document database with an intuitive HTTP/JSON API, designed for reliability and offline-first replication.

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KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
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Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
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Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
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Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
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Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
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Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

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Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

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What you can build with Apache CouchDB

Apache CouchDB ایک اوپن سورس NoSQL ڈاکومنٹ ڈیٹا بیس ہے جو ڈیٹا کو JSON ڈاکومنٹس کے طور پر اسٹور کرتا ہے اور ہر آپریشن کو ایک صاف HTTP/REST API کے ذریعے ظاہر کرتا ہے۔ زیادہ تر ڈیٹا بیس کے برعکس، CouchDB ڈیزائن کے لحاظ سے ملٹی پرائمری ہے — ہر نوڈ ریڈز اور رائٹس کو قبول کرتا ہے، اور تبدیلیاں نوڈز (اور یہاں تک کہ براؤزر کلائنٹس) کے درمیان انکریمنٹل ریپلیکیشن کے ذریعے بہتی ہیں جو نیٹ ورک پارٹیشنز اور وقفے وقفے سے کنیکٹیویٹی کو برداشت کرتی ہے۔

اپنے VPS پر CouchDB کو خود ہوسٹ کرنا آپ کو آف لائن فرسٹ موبائل ایپس، ایج ڈیپلائمنٹس، اور لچکدار ویب سروسز کے لیے ایک پروڈکشن گریڈ ڈیٹا بیس فراہم کرتا ہے بغیر فی ڈاکومنٹ قیمتوں یا وینڈر کے زیر انتظام حدود کے۔ بنڈل شدہ Fauxton ویب کنسول کوئریز، ریپلیکیشن سیٹ اپ، یوزر مینجمنٹ، اور ڈیزائن ڈاکومنٹ ایڈیٹنگ کے لیے مکمل انتظامی رسائی فراہم کرتا ہے۔

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Apache CouchDB

Multi-Primary Replication

Every node accepts writes and syncs changes incrementally — perfect for active-active clusters, edge nodes, and mobile sync with PouchDB or Couchbase Lite.

HTTP/JSON API

Every operation is a standard HTTP request returning JSON, making CouchDB usable from any language or runtime without a native driver.

Fauxton Admin UI

Browser-based dashboard for browsing databases, running Mango queries, editing design documents, and configuring replication.

Mango Query Language

MongoDB-style JSON query syntax with declarative selectors and indexes — you won't have to write JavaScript views for common lookups.

Crash-Only Design

Append-only B-tree storage means CouchDB survives sudden power loss without corruption and recovers instantly on restart.

Why run Apache CouchDB on Hostinger

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Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

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