Apache Doris is a modern, real-time MPP analytics database used by thousands of organizations including JD.com, Tencent, Xiaomi, Meituan, and ByteDance to power dashboards, ad-hoc analysis, and customer-facing analytics on hundreds of terabytes of data. Its vectorized execution engine, columnar storage, and cost-based optimizer deliver sub-second SQL across billions of rows while staying wire-compatible with the MySQL protocol so existing BI tools and drivers connect with no changes.

Self-hosting Doris on your own VPS keeps query latency, retention policies, and ingestion pipelines under direct control with no per-query billing or vendor lock-in. The bundled frontend ships an integrated web console for cluster status, query profiling, and SQL exploration.