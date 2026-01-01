Deploy Typesense in one click installation.
Fast open-source search engine with typo-tolerance, faceting, and instant results as an alternative to Elasticsearch and Algolia.
Choose a VPS plan for Typesense
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Typesense
Typesense aik modern, developer-friendly search engine hai jo speed aur simplicity ke liye banaya gaya hai. Yeh sub-millisecond search results deta hai jismein built-in typo-tolerance, intelligent ranking, faceted filtering, aur geo-search shamil hain â€” baghair Elasticsearch ki operational complexity ke.
Typesense ko VPS par self-host karne se aapko aik dedicated search backend milta hai jismein koi per-query fees nahi hoti aur indexing, schema design, aur ranking configuration par mukammal control hota hai. Yeh Algolia ka aik cost-effective alternative ke taur par design kiya gaya hai un developers ke liye jo powerful, production-grade search capabilities chahte hain baghair scale par SaaS pricing ada kiye.
Key features of Typesense
Typo-tolerant search
Automatically corrects spelling mistakes in search queries so users always find results even with imperfect input.
Instant results
In-memory indexing delivers sub-millisecond query responses for a snappy, responsive search experience.
Faceted filtering
Let users refine results by category, price range, rating, or any custom field with built-in facet support.
Geo search
Search and filter records by geographic proximity using latitude and longitude fields with radius queries.
Simple API
A clean REST API and official client libraries for JavaScript, Python, Ruby, Go, and PHP make integration quite easy.
Why run Typesense on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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