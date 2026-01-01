Deploy TinyAuth in one click installation.
Lightweight Traefik forward-auth middleware that adds a login screen to any self-hosted app with a single label.
Choose a VPS plan for TinyAuth
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with TinyAuth
TinyAuth aik halka phulka self-hosted authentication middleware hai jo Traefik reverse proxy ke peechay chalne wali kisi bhi application mein login screen shamil karta hai. Mukammal identity providers ke bar-aks, TinyAuth aik single Go binary hai jo SQLite se backed hai, aur kam se kam configuration ke saath chand seconds mein deploy ho jata hai. Kisi bhi app ki Docker Compose file mein aik middleware label hi kaafi hai access ko username aur password ya OAuth login ke zariye secure karne ke liye.
Apne VPS par TinyAuth ko self-host karne ka matlab hai ke aap jo bhi app deploy karte hain — jaise dashboards, developer tools, monitoring services — woh aik single authentication layer share karti hain, baghair un services ko publically expose kiye. Google, GitHub, aur kisi bhi OIDC provider ke saath OAuth integration team members ko maujooda credentials ke saath sign in karne ki ijazat deta hai, aur built-in TOTP support do-factor authentication ki aik teh (layer) shamil karta hai baghair kisi mazeed service ki zaroorat ke.
Key features of TinyAuth
Traefik Forward Auth
Add a login wall to any Traefik-routed app by adding a single middleware label — no changes to the protected application are required.
OAuth Provider Support
Allow sign-in via Google, GitHub, or any OIDC-compliant provider so team members use existing credentials instead of managing separate passwords.
TOTP Two-Factor Auth
Integrate time-based one-time passwords with any account, hardening access to self-hosted apps without deploying a dedicated 2FA service.
Subdomain Cookie Sharing
A single TinyAuth login covers all apps hosted on subdomains of the same domain, so users authenticate once and move freely across the stack.
Zero External Dependencies
Runs as a single binary with SQLite storage — no Redis, PostgreSQL, or LDAP required, keeping resource footprint minimal on any VPS plan.
Why run TinyAuth on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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