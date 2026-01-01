StarRocks is a next-generation analytical data warehouse delivering sub-second query responses through a massively parallel processing (MPP) architecture and fully vectorized execution engine. Designed for real-time analytics, multi-dimensional analysis, and highly concurrent workloads, it handles datasets from gigabytes to petabytes without sacrificing query speed. Intelligent materialized views auto-refresh on data ingestion and are transparently selected at query time, while a fully-customised cost-based optimizer ensures efficient execution plans across complex joins and aggregations.

Wire-compatible with the MySQL protocol, StarRocks connects natively to BI tools such as Apache Superset, Grafana, and Tableau without additional drivers. It supports direct querying of external data lakes including Apache Hive, Iceberg, Delta Lake, and Hudi, and integrates with Kafka, Flink, and Spark for streaming ingestion â€” all from a single self-hosted instance you fully control.