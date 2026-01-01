Deploy SpacetimeDB in one click installation.
Relational database aur application server aik hi mein â€” clients seedha connect hotay hain aur database ke andar logic chalatay hain, sub-millisecond latency ke saath.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SpacetimeDB
SpacetimeDB eliminates the traditional backend stack by combining a relational database and application server into a single deployable process. Instead of maintaining a separate API layer between your clients and data, clients connect directly to SpacetimeDB and execute server-side logic â€” called modules â€” inside the database itself. Built in Rust with in-memory state and write-ahead log persistence, it delivers consistent sub-millisecond response times without auxiliary services.
Self-hosting SpacetimeDB on a VPS gives you dedicated CPU and RAM â€” the primary performance levers for its in-memory architecture â€” while keeping all application data and module code under your full control with no vendor lock-in.
Key features of SpacetimeDB
No separate API layer
Clients connect directly to the database and execute modules inside it, replacing an entire tier of web servers, message queues, and APIs with one process.
Real-time subscriptions
Clients subscribe to table changes and receive automatic delta synchronization instantly â€” no polling, no separate WebSocket server required.
Module-based logic
Write server-side application logic in Rust or C# and deploy it as a compiled module directly into the database for tight performance and security.
In-memory with persistence
All application state is held in memory for fast reads, while a write-ahead log ensures data survives restarts and crashes without complex backup setups.
Production proven
Powers the entire backend of BitCraft Online, a massively multiplayer game where all real-time state is managed by a single SpacetimeDB instance.
Why run SpacetimeDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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