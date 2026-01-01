Up to 69% off for Redis Commander

Deploy Redis Commander in one click installation.

A web-based Redis management UI for browsing keys, editing values, and monitoring a Redis database, accessible from any browser.

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Rs.2,099/mo
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Deploy Redis Commander in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Redis Commander

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Redis Commander

Redis Commander ایک ہلکا پھلکا، اوپن سورس ویب انٹرفیس ہے جو Redis ڈیٹا بیس کو منظم کرنے کے لیے استعمال ہوتا ہے۔ یہ keyspaces کو نیویگیٹ کرنے کے لیے ایک ٹری اسٹائل براؤزر، سٹرنگز، ہیشز، لسٹس، سیٹس، اور سارٹڈ سیٹس کے لیے ان لائن ایڈیٹرز، اور کسی بھی Redis کمانڈز کو چلانے کے لیے ایک بلٹ ان کمانڈ کنسول فراہم کرتا ہے۔ سرور کے اعداد و شمار — میموری کا استعمال، منسلک کلائنٹس، ہٹ ریٹس — ڈیش بورڈ پر ایک نظر میں دیکھے جا سکتے ہیں۔

یہ ڈیپلائمنٹ Redis Commander کو Redis 7 انسٹنس کے ساتھ بنڈل کرتا ہے، تاکہ آپ کو ایک ہی اسٹیک میں مکمل طور پر کام کرنے والا کی-ویلیو اسٹور اور اس کا مینجمنٹ UI مل سکے۔ HTTP بیسک آتھ ویب انٹرفیس کو غیر مجاز رسائی سے بچاتا ہے، اور Redis انسٹنس کو ایک جنریٹڈ پاس ورڈ سے محفوظ کیا جاتا ہے تاکہ یہ بغیر کریڈینشلز کے بے نقاب نہ ہو۔

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Redis Commander

Key Browser

Navigate your entire Redis keyspace in a tree view, search by pattern, and inspect or edit any value directly in the browser without writing Redis commands.

All Data Types

View and edit strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, and streams with type-aware editors that display data in a structured, readable format.

Command Console

Execute arbitrary Redis commands from the built-in console and see the response immediately — useful for debugging, administration, and one-off data operations.

Server Statistics

The dashboard shows real-time Redis server metrics including memory consumption, keyspace hit/miss rates, connected clients, and uptime at a glance.

HTTP Basic Auth

The web interface is protected by username and password authentication, preventing unauthorized access to your Redis data through the browser UI.

Why run Redis Commander on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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