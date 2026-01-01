Deploy Prometheus in one click installation.
The CNCF-graduated open-source monitoring toolkit that became the industry standard for cloud-native metrics collection and alerting.
Choose a VPS plan for Prometheus
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Prometheus
Prometheus collects time-series metrics from your infrastructure and applications via a pull-based HTTP model, stores them in an efficient local TSDB, and exposes PromQL â€” a powerful query language for slicing, aggregating, and alerting on any metric. Graduated from the CNCF alongside Kubernetes, it is the monitoring foundation chosen by DevOps teams at companies like GitLab, DigitalOcean, and Uber.
Running Prometheus on your own VPS gives you unlimited metrics ingestion at a fixed cost, full control over scrape intervals and retention periods, and native integration with Grafana, Alertmanager, and hundreds of community exporters â€” without per-metric cloud charges or data sampling restrictions.
Key features of Prometheus
PromQL Query Language
A flexible functional query language lets you aggregate, transform, and alert on any combination of metrics across your entire infrastructure in real time.
Pull-Based Collection
Prometheus scrapes metrics from HTTP endpoints on a configurable schedule, making it easy to add new targets without changing the monitored application.
Service Discovery
Native integrations with Kubernetes, Consul, EC2, and more automatically discover and monitor new services as they spin up without manual configuration.
Alerting Rules
Define threshold and trend-based alert rules that route notifications through Alertmanager to Slack, PagerDuty, email, or any webhook endpoint.
Grafana Integration
Prometheus is the default data source for Grafana, enabling rich dashboards, heatmaps, and visualization of all your metrics with minimal setup.
Why run Prometheus on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.