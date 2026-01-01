Deploy Percona PMM in one click installation.
اوپن سورس ڈیٹا بیس مانیٹرنگ اور مینجمنٹ پلیٹ فارم جو MySQL، PostgreSQL، MongoDB، اور مزید کو سپورٹ کرتا ہے۔
Choose a VPS plan for Percona PMM
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What you can build with Percona PMM
Percona Monitoring and Management (PMM) is a free, open-source platform purpose-built for database observability. It collects metrics, query analytics, and performance data from MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, and ProxySQL, then surfaces everything in pre-built Grafana dashboards with deep per-query drill-down. PMM includes a built-in Query Analytics (QAN) engine that pinpoints slow queries, explains execution plans, and tracks query fingerprints over time — giving DBAs the visibility they need to tune performance without third-party tooling.
Self-hosting PMM on your VPS keeps sensitive database credentials and query data entirely within your own infrastructure. There are no per-host fees, no cloud-egress charges, and no vendor lock-in — just full control over retention periods, alert thresholds, and dashboard customisation.
Key features of Percona PMM
Multi-database support
Monitor MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, and ProxySQL from a single interface without deploying separate monitoring stacks per database type.
Query Analytics
Identify and analyze the slowest and most resource-intensive queries with execution-plan breakdowns and historical fingerprint tracking.
Pre-built dashboards
Dozens of Grafana dashboards ship out of the box, covering InnoDB internals, replication lag, MongoDB oplog, and PostgreSQL vacuum activity.
Integrated alerting
Define threshold-based alerts for replication delay, disk utilisation, slow queries, and connection saturation with built-in Percona Alerting.
Security threat advisors
Automated database security checks flag configuration risks such as missing authentication, weak passwords, and exposed admin interfaces.
Data retention control
Configure metrics retention periods and resolution independently to balance storage use against the granularity you need for capacity planning.
Why run Percona PMM on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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