Deploy Parseable in one click installation.
High-performance observability data lake for logs, metrics, and traces built in Rust on top of Apache Parquet.
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What you can build with Parseable
Parseable ایک اوپن سورس آبزرویبلٹی ڈیٹا لیک ہے جو خاص طور پر لاگز، میٹرکس اور ٹریسز کے لیے بنایا گیا ہے۔ Rust میں لکھا گیا اور Apache Parquet میں ڈیٹا ذخیرہ کرتا ہے، یہ روایتی لاگنگ اسٹیکس کے مقابلے میں بہت کم لاگت پر زیادہ حجم کی ٹیلی میٹری کو شامل کرتا ہے جبکہ سمارٹ کیشنگ اور کالمار اسٹوریج کے ذریعے کوئری کی کارکردگی کو تیز رکھتا ہے۔
Parseable کو VPS پر خود ہوسٹ کرنا آپ کو اپنے کنٹرول میں ایک مکمل آبزرویبلٹی بیک اینڈ فراہم کرتا ہے: OpenTelemetry کے ساتھ ہم آہنگ ایک HTTP انجیشن API، SQL سپورٹ کے ساتھ ایک بلٹ ان کوئری انجن، ڈیش بورڈز، الرٹس، اور رول بیسڈ رسائی — یہ سب کچھ فی GB انجیشن فیس، وینڈر لاک ان، یا حساس لاگ ڈیٹا کو تھرڈ پارٹی SaaS فراہم کنندگان کو بھیجنے کے بغیر۔
Key features of Parseable
Parquet-native storage
Store ingested events as columnar Apache Parquet files for really fast analytical queries and much better compression compared to raw JSON.
OpenTelemetry ready
Accept logs, metrics, and traces over the OpenTelemetry protocol so existing collectors and SDKs can ship data without code changes.
SQL query engine
Query telemetry with familiar ANSI SQL across any time range, with sub-second response on indexed fields and partitioned scans.
Built-in dashboards
Build interactive dashboards and saved queries directly inside Parseable without bolting on a separate visualization tool.
Alerts and RBAC
Define threshold-based alerts on log streams and grant scoped access to teams via role-based access control on streams and tenants.
Cost-efficient retention
Smart cache and tiered storage make sure that recent data is kept readily available for queries, whereas older partitions remain compressed on disk for prolonged retention.
Why run Parseable on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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