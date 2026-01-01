Komari is a lightweight, open-source server monitoring tool designed for self-hosters who require real-time visibility into their infrastructure without the extensive overhead of enterprise monitoring platforms. It utilizes a small agent installed on each monitored server to collect CPU, memory, disk, and network metrics, which are then presented in a clear web dashboard.

As Komari is self-hosted, all your server telemetry remains within your own infrastructure, ensuring no data is transmitted to third-party services. Its SQLite-backed design means there are zero external database dependencies, making it quick to deploy and straightforward to maintain, even for small teams and individual operators.