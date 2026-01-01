Deploy Grafana Tempo in one click installation.
Open-source distributed tracing backend compatible with OpenTelemetry, Jaeger, and Zipkin, with built-in Grafana visualization.
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What you can build with Grafana Tempo
Grafana Tempo is a high-scale distributed tracing backend designed to ingest traces from OpenTelemetry, Jaeger, Zipkin, and other sources without requiring complex infrastructure. Unlike trace stores that depend on Elasticsearch or Cassandra, Tempo stores trace data in object storage, making it cost-efficient at scale. It integrates natively with Grafana to let engineers jump from a Prometheus metric or a Loki log line directly to the corresponding trace.
This template bundles Tempo with Grafana Alloy as the OpenTelemetry collector, Prometheus for metrics, and Grafana as the visualization layer â€” giving you a self-contained distributed tracing stack that you fully own and control on your VPS.
Key features of Grafana Tempo
OpenTelemetry Native
Accepts traces via OTLP gRPC and HTTP, Jaeger, and Zipkin protocols, so any instrumented application can send data without vendor-specific SDKs.
Metrics from Traces
Automatically generates RED metrics (rate, errors, duration) from span data via the metrics generator, populating Prometheus with service-level insights without extra instrumentation.
Grafana Integration
Pre-configured Grafana datasource allows you to jump from any metric or log line to the correlated trace with a single click, thereby accelerating root cause analysis.
TraceQL Query Language
A purpose-built query language enables you to filter and aggregate traces based on service, duration, error status, and span attributes, with a precision that ad-hoc search cannot match.
Cost-Efficient Storage
Stores trace data on local disk without requiring Elasticsearch or Cassandra, keeping infrastructure simple and operational costs predictable.
Service Graph Visualization
Derives service dependency maps from trace data and renders them in Grafana, giving teams an always-current view of inter-service communication and latency.
Why run Grafana Tempo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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