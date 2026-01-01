Gatus is a developer-first uptime monitoring tool and status page that tracks the health of HTTP APIs, TCP services, DNS records, ICMP targets, SSH hosts, gRPC endpoints, and SSL certificates from a declarative YAML configuration. It evaluates conditions â€” status codes, response times, body content, and certificate expiry â€” and renders a real-time dashboard with historical uptime percentages for each endpoint.

Self-hosting Gatus on your own VPS keeps your monitoring infrastructure independent of the services it watches, eliminates per-check SaaS fees, and lets you route alerts through over 40 integrations â€” including Slack, Discord, PagerDuty, and Telegram â€” without your monitoring data leaving your environment.