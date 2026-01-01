FusionDirectory is an open-source identity and access management application that turns a standard LDAP directory into a manageable platform for users, groups, mail accounts, Samba shares, Kerberos principals, and dozens of other system services. Instead of writing ldif files or using ldapsearch from the command line, administrators work in a web UI that understands the schemas of the services they connect to.

Self-hosting FusionDirectory on a VPS keeps the directory — the system of record for every account on your network — entirely under your control. This deployment bundles an OpenLDAP backend preloaded with the required FusionDirectory schemas, so the web UI and the directory it manages come up together as a single application stack.