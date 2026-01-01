ClassroomIO is a fully open-source learning management system built for companies that need to run compliance training, customer education academies, and partner certification programmes from one platform. It bundles unlimited courses, lessons, exercises, multi-organisation workspaces, branded certificates, and an AI course builder that drafts outlines and lesson content for you.

Self-hosting ClassroomIO on your own VPS keeps learner records, certificate IDs, and training audit data under your control â€” no per-seat fees, no vendor lock-in, and no third party between your organisation and its training data. The stack ships with Postgres, Redis, and S3-compatible object storage, so the entire LMS runs without any external services.