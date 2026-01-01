Deploy ClassroomIO in one click installation.
Open-source learning management system for compliance, customer education, and partner training programs.
Choose a VPS plan for ClassroomIO
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ClassroomIO
ClassroomIO is a fully open-source learning management system built for companies that need to run compliance training, customer education academies, and partner certification programmes from one platform. It bundles unlimited courses, lessons, exercises, multi-organisation workspaces, branded certificates, and an AI course builder that drafts outlines and lesson content for you.
Self-hosting ClassroomIO on your own VPS keeps learner records, certificate IDs, and training audit data under your control â€” no per-seat fees, no vendor lock-in, and no third party between your organisation and its training data. The stack ships with Postgres, Redis, and S3-compatible object storage, so the entire LMS runs without any external services.
Key features of ClassroomIO
Compliance Training
Track deadlines, renewals, grace periods, and waivers with branded certificates and custom IDs for regulated training programs.
AI Course Builder
Generate course outlines, lesson content, and assignments using Gemini, GPT-4o, or Claude â€” then refine the output in the editor.
AI Lesson Tutor
In-lesson AI assistant answers learner questions on the page, grounded in the surrounding course material.
Programs and Cohorts
Organize courses into programs with defined goals, cohort scheduling, team management, and shared progress tracking.
Multi-Org Workspaces
Run separate organizations with their own branding, custom domains, and teachers from a single ClassroomIO instance.
REST API and Webhooks
Enroll users, trigger automations, and receive events like certificate.issued or enrollment.completed to wire ClassroomIO into your stack.
Why run ClassroomIO on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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