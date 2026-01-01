Apache Answer is an open-source Q&A platform built with Go and React, designed to help teams and communities share knowledge through a searchable, organized question-and-answer interface. Unlike generic forums, every element — tagging, reputation, moderation tools, and the plugin system — is purpose-built for structured knowledge capture and retrieval.

Self-hosting Apache Answer keeps your organization's internal knowledge on your own infrastructure, free from per-user licensing costs and third-party data access. As your community grows, you control the configuration, integrations, and scaling without being constrained by a SaaS provider's feature roadmap or pricing tiers.