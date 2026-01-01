Up to 69% off for Apache Answer

Deploy Apache Answer in one click installation.

Open-source Q&A platform for building team knowledge bases, help centers, and community forums.

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Rs.2,099 /mo
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Deploy Apache Answer in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Apache Answer

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
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Get 24 months for Rs.50,376 (regular price Rs.134,376). Renews at Rs.3,399/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
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Get 24 months for Rs.64,776 (regular price Rs.170,376). Renews at Rs.4,099/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
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Get 24 months for Rs.88,776 (regular price Rs.283,176). Renews at Rs.8,099/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
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Get 24 months for Rs.177,576 (regular price Rs.499,176). Renews at Rs.14,799/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.50,376 (regular price Rs.134,376). Renews at Rs.3,399/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.64,776 (regular price Rs.170,376). Renews at Rs.4,099/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.88,776 (regular price Rs.283,176). Renews at Rs.8,099/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.177,576 (regular price Rs.499,176). Renews at Rs.14,799/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Apache Answer

Apache Answer is an open-source Q&A platform built with Go and React, designed to help teams and communities share knowledge through a searchable, organized question-and-answer interface. Unlike generic forums, every element — tagging, reputation, moderation tools, and the plugin system — is purpose-built for structured knowledge capture and retrieval.

Self-hosting Apache Answer keeps your organization's internal knowledge on your own infrastructure, free from per-user licensing costs and third-party data access. As your community grows, you control the configuration, integrations, and scaling without being constrained by a SaaS provider's feature roadmap or pricing tiers.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Apache Answer

Structured Q&A Interface

ایک مخصوص سوال و جواب کا لے آؤٹ جس میں امیر متن کی تدوین اور مارک ڈاؤن کی حمایت شامل ہے، عام مقصد کے فورم سافٹ ویئر کے مقابلے میں واضح سوالات اور تفصیلی جوابات لکھنا آسان بناتا ہے۔

Tagging and Search

Organize content with a comprehensive tagging system and advanced search filtering, so team members can find relevant answers without scrolling through unrelated discussions.

Reputation and Gamification

Reputation points, badges, and user rankings encourage active participation and highlight the most reliable contributors, thereby improving overall knowledge quality over time.

Plugin System

Enhance the functionality and integrate with external tools via a built-in plugin architecture, thereby adapting the platform to your team's existing operational workflows without requiring custom development.

Multi-Language Support

Support international teams and communities with built-in multi-language capabilities, eliminating language barriers in collaborative knowledge sharing.

Why run Apache Answer on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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