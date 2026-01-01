Baikal is a lightweight, self-hosted CalDAV and CardDAV server built on top of the well-known sabre/dav PHP library. It provides a private home for calendars, events, tasks, and contacts that synchronise with iOS, macOS, Android, Thunderbird, Outlook, and any other client that speaks the standard CalDAV and CardDAV protocols.

Self-hosting Baikal on your own VPS ensures your personal and team scheduling data remains within your infrastructure, rather than relying on a third-party calendar service. Its footprint is deliberately kept small — a single PHP container backed by SQLite or MySQL — allowing it to fit comfortably on a small VPS while still offering support for multiple users, shared address books, and granular access control via its built-in admin UI.