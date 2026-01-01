Up to 69% off for Cerbos

Deploy Cerbos in one click installation.

Open-source، زبان سے آزاد اجازت سروس جو کوڈ کے طور پر سیاق و سباق سے آگاہ رسائی کنٹرول پالیسیاں لکھنے کے لیے ہے۔

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Cerbos in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Cerbos

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Cerbos

Cerbos aik self-hosted policy decision point hai jo aapki application code se authorization logic ko alag karta hai. Services mein permission checks ko idhar udhar phailane ke bajaye, aap resource aur principal policies ko version-controlled YAML files ke taur par define karte hain, aur Cerbos REST aur gRPC API ke zariye sub-millisecond response times mein authorization ke sawalon ka jawab deta hai.

Apne VPS par Cerbos ko self-host karne se har authorization decision aur audit log mukammal taur par aapke infrastructure ke andar rehta hai — koi third-party service nahi dekhti ke kaun se users kaun se resources tak rasai hasil kar rahe hain. Policies aapke code ke saath rehti hain, generated SDK clients ke zariye kisi bhi language ke saath integrate hoti hain, aur aapki services ko restart kiye baghair runtime par reload ki ja sakti hain.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Cerbos

Policy as code

Define access rules in version-controlled YAML files with full Git history, code review, and CI/CD validation instead of database tables hidden inside your app.

Language agnostic

Call Cerbos over REST or gRPC from any language with official SDK clients for Go, Java, Node.js, Python, .NET, PHP, Ruby, and Rust.

Context-aware decisions

Evaluate permissions against attributes of the user, resource, and environment — including JWT claims — to express fine-grained rules beyond static role assignments.

Sub-millisecond latency

Policies are compiled into an in-memory decision engine, so checks return in well under a millisecond and scale horizontally without a database hop.

Built-in audit log

Every authorization decision can be recorded with full request and response context for compliance reporting and after-the-fact policy debugging.

Why run Cerbos on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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