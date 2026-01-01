Bluesky Ozone is the official moderation and labelling service for the AT Protocol, the open network that powers Bluesky. It pairs a Next.js web UI with a backend service that allows moderators to triage reports, take down or suspend content and accounts, apply labels, and publish those labels back to the network through WebSockets.

Running your own Ozone instance transforms you into a stackable labeler that Bluesky users can subscribe to, providing communities, publishers, and researchers a method to shape what they and their members view without relying on any single moderation provider. Self-hosting retains reports, label history, and policy decisions on infrastructure you control.