Deploy Beszel Agent in one click installation.
Lightweight monitoring agent that collects server and container metrics for your Beszel hub.
Choose a VPS plan for Beszel Agent
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Beszel Agent
Beszel Agent Beszel monitoring platform ka data-collection component hai. Har us server par install kiya jata hai jise aap observe karna chahte hain, yeh musalsal CPU, memory, disk, aur network metrics ke saath Docker container statistics bhi jama karta hai, phir unhein mehfooz tareeqay se aik central Beszel hub ko bhejta hai aggregation aur alerting ke liye.
Yeh agent jaan boojh kar minimal rakha gaya hai — yeh na hone ke barabar resources istemal karta hai jabke system health ki mukammal visibility faraham karta hai. Hub ke saath communication token authentication se mehfooz hai, aur Docker socket access isay container-level ki mukammal insight deta hai baghair us socket mount ke ilawa kisi elevated host privileges ki zaroorat ke.
Key features of Beszel Agent
Real-Time System Metrics
Continuously tracks CPU, memory, disk, and network usage so your Beszel hub always has an up-to-date picture of server health.
Container-Level Monitoring
Reads from the Docker socket to report per-container resource consumption, helping you pinpoint which workloads are driving load.
Minimal Resource Footprint
Engineered to operate silently in the background, ensuring no discernible impact on application performance or the system's available resources.
Secure Hub Communication
Token-authenticated connections to the Beszel hub prevent unauthorized metric ingestion and keep your monitoring data private.
Why run Beszel Agent on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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