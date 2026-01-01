Apache Pinot is a real-time distributed OLAP datastore built at LinkedIn and used in production by Uber, Stripe, Walmart, Target, and Slack to power user-facing analytics on billions of events. It ingests data from streaming sources such as Kafka and Kinesis as well as batch sources like S3 and HDFS, and answers SQL queries in milliseconds even with thousands of concurrent users.

Self-hosting Pinot on your own VPS keeps query latency, retention policies, and tenant configuration under direct control, with no per-query billing or vendor lock-in. The Pinot Controller ships an integrated web console for schema management, table configuration, and ad-hoc SQL exploration.