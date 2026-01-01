Deploy Apache Kvrocks in one click installation.
Disk-based Redis-protocol key-value database that stores significantly more data per gigabyte of RAM compared to in-memory Redis.
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What you can build with Apache Kvrocks
Apache Kvrocks is a distributed NoSQL key-value database that speaks the Redis RESP protocol but persists data on disk through RocksDB instead of keeping the full dataset in memory. The result is a drop-in target for any Redis client that holds dramatically larger datasets on the same hardware, ideal for workloads where in-memory Redis becomes too expensive.
Kvrocks supports all major Redis data types, namespaces with per-tenant tokens, async binlog replication, Redis Sentinel for failover, and a centrally managed cluster mode. Self-hosting Kvrocks on a VPS gives applications a persistent Redis-compatible store with full control over RocksDB tuning, compression, and storage layout without managed-service pricing.
Key features of Apache Kvrocks
Redis Protocol Compatible
Works with every Redis client library by speaking the standard RESP protocol on port 6666 — strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, streams, and bitmaps all behave like Redis.
Disk-Backed Storage
RocksDB engine poora dataset disk par save karta hai, isliye capacity RAM ke bajaye storage ke saath barhti hai, aksar Redis se kai guna zyada data har VPS par store karta hai.
Namespaces with Tokens
Multi-tenant namespace support assigns a separate token to each logical database so a single Kvrocks instance can be shared safely across applications.
Async Replication
MySQL-style binlog replication streams writes to replicas for read scaling, backup, and disaster recovery without disrupting the primary.
Cluster and Sentinel
Native Redis cluster mode and Redis Sentinel compatibility enable horizontal sharding and automatic failover using existing Redis tooling.
Why run Apache Kvrocks on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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