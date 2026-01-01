Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

28,99/año19,99/1er año
Ahorra 31%
Por el primer año
.gallery

Sobre el dominio .gallery

Un resumen rápido para ayudarte a elegir y registrar un dominio .gallery

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Información del dominio para .gallery

Dominio de nivel superior (TLD)
.gallery
Tipo de TLD
gTLD
Período mínimo de inscripción
1 año
Período máximo de inscripción
1 año
Protección de privacidad de dominio
Gratis
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

¿Por qué registrar tu dominio con Hostinger?

No necesitas conocimientos técnicos
Soporte por expertos las 24 horas
Protección de privacidad del dominio gratis
Página "próximamente" o de enlace en la bio gratis
Precios competitivos
Consejos

Cómo obtener el mejor nombre de dominio

1. Incluye el nombre de tu marca

Usa el nombre de tu marca o palabras clave para que te encuentren más fácilmente en buscadores.
Los nombres de dominio de menos de tres palabras son más fáciles de leer y recordar.
Evite usar guiones, números, jerga y palabras difíciles de deletrear.
Elige una extensión que encaje con tu público, ya sea local o global.
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Preguntas frecuentes: dominio .gallery

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 19,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 28,99 €/año.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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