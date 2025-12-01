Hostinger Horizons vs Firebase Studio

Exploring Firebase Studio alternatives? Compare Hostinger Horizons and Firebase Studio at a glance to find the best web application builder powered by AI.

Why choose Hostinger Horizons?

Stop dreaming and start building. Our all-in-one platform simplifies the process, giving you the power to build a successful web app effortlessly.

24/7 expert support

Whether you’re crafting prompts, troubleshooting issues, or ready to launch, our experienced support team is available around the clock to help.

Publish with one click

No coding skills are required. Our intuitive platform simplifies launching your web app, so you can test and iterate quickly and go live in minutes.

Seamless integration

Hostinger Horizons bundles your hosting, domain name, and business email all in one place, eliminating the hassle of managing third-party services.

Head-to-head comparison

Compare prices and features at a glance.
Hostinger Horizons
FirebaseStudio

Price*

Starts at A$ 10.79/month
Varies based on usage

Supabase integration

Yes
Yes

Stripe integration

Yes
Yes

Figma integration

No
No

Hosting & domain included

Yes
Hosting only

Email included

Yes
No

Multilingual support

Yes, 8+ languages
English only

*Date of comparison: Dec 1, 2025.

Loved by users, recommended by industry leaders

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the Horizons AI. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Bring your idea to life in minutes

Publish your ideas online easily, save time, and let AI handle the technical work – try for free today.

Pricing

Outgrown the free trial? There's a Hostinger Horizons plan to fit your needs. Upgrade anytime.

Launch in three steps

01

Describe your idea

Just tell AI your idea - that’s all it takes to start building. Prompt with text or images.

02

Improve and edit

Want to make a change? Ask AI to edit anything – from text and design to structure and layout.

03

Go live with 1 click

Publish your project under a custom domain straight from the interface – all it takes is a single click.

Ready to turn your idea into reality?

No credit card required.

