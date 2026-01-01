Shoutrrr is an open-source social media scheduling tool built as a self-hosted alternative to Buffer, Typefully, and Hootsuite. It lets you compose a post once and queue it across X (Twitter), Bluesky, and LinkedIn from a single dashboard, with per-network character limit handling, OAuth-based account connections, and a built-in worker that publishes posts on schedule in the background.

Self-hosting Shoutrrr on your VPS keeps drafts, scheduled queues, and connected social accounts inside your own infrastructure â€” no per-seat pricing, no post quotas, and no third-party access to your content strategy. The default SQLite configuration runs in a single container, while persistent volumes ensure uploads and data survive redeploys.