Deploy Apache Answer in one click installation.
Open-source Q&A platform for building team knowledge bases, help centers, and community forums.
Choose a VPS plan for Apache Answer
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Apache Answer
Apache Answer is an open-source Q&A platform built with Go and React, designed to help teams and communities share knowledge through a searchable, organized question-and-answer interface. Unlike generic forums, every element — tagging, reputation, moderation tools, and the plugin system — is purpose-built for structured knowledge capture and retrieval.
Self-hosting Apache Answer keeps your organization's internal knowledge on your own infrastructure, free from per-user licensing costs and third-party data access. As your community grows, you control the configuration, integrations, and scaling without being constrained by a SaaS provider's feature roadmap or pricing tiers.
Key features of Apache Answer
Structured Q&A Interface
A purpose-built question-and-answer layout with rich text editing and markdown support makes it easier to write clear questions and detailed answers than general-purpose forum software.
Tagging and Search
Organize content with a comprehensive tagging system and advanced search filtering, so team members can find relevant answers without scrolling through unrelated discussions.
Reputation and Gamification
Reputation points, badges, and user rankings encourage active participation and surface the most reliable contributors, improving overall knowledge quality over time.
Plugin System
Extend functionality and integrate with external tools through a built-in plugin architecture, adapting the platform to your team's existing workflows without custom development.
Multi-Language Support
Support international teams and communities with built-in multi-language capabilities, removing language barriers from collaborative knowledge sharing.
Why run Apache Answer on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.