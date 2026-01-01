Deploy Bichon in one click installation.
Self-hosted Rust email archiver with IMAP, OAuth2, and full-text search for long-term mailbox preservation.
Choose a VPS plan for Bichon
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Bichon
Bichon is an open-source email archiving server written in Rust. It connects to IMAP accounts, downloads messages incrementally using UID-based sync, builds a Tantivy full-text search index, and serves a clean REST API with an embedded WebUI for searching, browsing, and exporting archived mail.
Self-hosting Bichon on your own VPS keeps every archived message, attachment, and credential inside infrastructure you control. Account credentials are encrypted at rest with AES-256-GCM, OAuth 2.0 tokens are refreshed automatically, and multiple mailboxes are downloaded concurrently — making Bichon a fast, private alternative to commercial email archiving services without per-mailbox fees.
Key features of Bichon
Full-text search
Tantivy-powered indexing across message bodies, headers, and attachments returns results in milliseconds with faceted filters and thread grouping.
IMAP and OAuth2 sync
Connects to any IMAP server using password (PLAIN/LOGIN) or OAuth 2.0 (XOAUTH2) authentication, with automatic token refresh for Gmail and Microsoft accounts.
Incremental archiving
UID-based incremental sync downloads only new messages on each pass, keeping bandwidth and storage usage low across multiple concurrent mailboxes.
Encrypted credentials
All IMAP and OAuth credentials are encrypted at rest with AES-256-GCM using a key derived from the encryption password set at deployment.
Multi-user RBAC
Role-based access control lets you grant per-account permissions to additional users for shared archives, with a full audit log of access events.
Why run Bichon on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.