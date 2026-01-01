Deploy Seafile with one-click installation.
Self-hosted file sync and sharing platform as a Dropbox alternative.
Choose a VPS plan for Seafile
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Seafile
Seafile is a high-performance, open-source file synchronization and sharing platform used by millions worldwide. Its unique block-level sync technology provides fast, bandwidth-efficient file transfers across devices, making it ideal for teams managing large file libraries. Unlike generic cloud storage, Seafile was designed from the ground up for reliable syncing of massive file collections.
With client-side encryption, file versioning, granular folder permissions, and native sync clients for every platform, Seafile delivers enterprise-grade file management without subscription fees or per-user pricing. Self-hosting keeps all your data on your own server. This template includes MariaDB for metadata storage, Memcached for performance caching, and Traefik HTTPS routing for secure access.
Key features of Seafile
Block-Level Sync
Delta synchronization transfers only changed file blocks, providing fast and and bandwidth-efficient sync across all connected devices.
End-to-End Encryption
Client-side encrypted libraries ensure files are encrypted before leaving your device, protecting sensitive data at rest and in transit.
File Versioning
Automatic version history with configurable retention lets you restore previous file versions and track changes over time.
Secure Sharing Links
Share files and folders via links with passwords, expiration dates, and download limits for controlled external collaboration.
Cross-Platform Clients
Native sync clients for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android keep your files accessible on every device.
Why run Seafile on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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