ArchiveBox is the leading open-source self-hosted web archiving platform, capturing websites as HTML, PDF, screenshots, WARC files, and extracted media to ensure content remains accessible long after original sources disappear. With over 18,000 GitHub stars and active development since 2017, it provides a reliable alternative to depending on the Internet Archive for content that matters to your work.

Self-hosting ArchiveBox gives you complete data sovereignty over archived content — critical for legal, compliance, and journalism workflows where chain of custody matters. You control retention policies, backup strategies, and access permissions, while the integrated Sonic full-text search engine makes finding content across large archives fast and precise.