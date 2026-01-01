Up to 70% off for ArchiveBox

Deploy ArchiveBox in one click installation.

Self-hosted internet archiving platform that preserves web pages, videos, and documents in multiple formats for permanent access.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
$8.99 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy ArchiveBox in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for ArchiveBox

MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $215.76 (regular price $587.76). Renews at $14.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $311.76 (regular price $1,031.76). Renews at $28.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $623.76 (regular price $1,775.76). Renews at $49.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $215.76 (regular price $587.76). Renews at $14.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $311.76 (regular price $1,031.76). Renews at $28.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $623.76 (regular price $1,775.76). Renews at $49.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with ArchiveBox

ArchiveBox is the leading open-source self-hosted web archiving platform, capturing websites as HTML, PDF, screenshots, WARC files, and extracted media to ensure content remains accessible long after original sources disappear. With over 18,000 GitHub stars and active development since 2017, it provides a reliable alternative to depending on the Internet Archive for content that matters to your work.

Self-hosting ArchiveBox gives you complete data sovereignty over archived content — critical for legal, compliance, and journalism workflows where chain of custody matters. You control retention policies, backup strategies, and access permissions, while the integrated Sonic full-text search engine makes finding content across large archives fast and precise.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of ArchiveBox

Multi-Format Archiving

Capture each page simultaneously as HTML, PDF, screenshot, WARC, and extracted media, so content is preserved in multiple independent formats even if one becomes unreadable in the future.

Full-Text Search

Find any word or phrase across your entire archive instantly using the integrated Sonic search engine, without manually browsing folders or relying on imprecise filename matching.

Automated Scheduling

Set up daily archiving of RSS feeds, bookmark lists, and URL collections so important content is preserved automatically without requiring manual triggering for each new item.

Broad Import Support

Import directly from browser bookmarks, Pocket, Pinboard, Instapaper, and other services, making it easy to migrate an existing reading list into your permanent archive.

JavaScript Rendering

Archive dynamically rendered pages and single-page applications using the bundled NoVNC browser environment, capturing content that simple HTML fetchers miss entirely.

Why run ArchiveBox on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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