Backrest is a self-hosted web interface for restic, the fast and secure backup program. It wraps restic's powerful deduplication and encryption into a clean browser-based UI, letting you create backup plans, schedule them with cron, and restore individual files without ever touching the command line.

Because Backrest stores snapshots through restic, backups are encrypted at rest and support dozens of storage backends — local disk, S3-compatible object storage, Backblaze B2, Google Cloud Storage, Azure, SFTP, and more. Self-hosting Backrest keeps your backup configuration and credentials entirely under your control, with no subscription fees or vendor lock-in.