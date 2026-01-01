AnonUpload is a lightweight PHP file sharing application built around a single principle: share files without leaving a trace. It requires no database, no user accounts, and stores no metadata that could identify who uploaded or downloaded a file. Direct filenames are never exposed publicly, and the optional download delay feature prevents automated scraping before files reach their intended recipients.

Self-hosting AnonUpload means your files never pass through third-party infrastructure subject to surveillance requests or data retention mandates. You control which file types are accepted, how large uploads can be, and who can access the admin interface — without relying on any commercial anonymous file sharing service that could log activity despite privacy claims.