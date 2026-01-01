Deploy Saltcorn in one click installation.
Open-source no-code application builder for creating database-driven web and mobile apps without writing backend code.
Choose a VPS plan for Saltcorn
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Saltcorn
Saltcorn is an open-source no-code platform for building database-driven web and mobile applications visually. Define tables, configure rich field types, design layouts in a drag-and-drop builder, attach actions and workflows, and Saltcorn handles the backend, authentication, REST API, and rendering â€” no glue code required.
Self-hosting Saltcorn on your own VPS keeps customer data, internal records, and uploaded files inside your infrastructure instead of a SaaS vendorâ€™s database. You control retention, integrations, plugin installs, and access roles, and you avoid per-user pricing as your team or audience grows. The deployment ships with PostgreSQL and persistent volumes for both the database and uploaded files.
Key features of Saltcorn
Visual layout builder
Design list, edit, and show views with a drag-and-drop builder powered by Craft.js, mixing fields, actions, and embedded components without templating code.
Relational tables
Model your data with typed columns, foreign keys, calculated fields, and constraints in a true PostgreSQL-backed schema rather than a flat spreadsheet.
Plugin ecosystem
Install community plugins for new field types, themes, integrations, authentication providers, and external data sources directly from the admin UI.
Workflows and actions
Trigger server-side actions, scheduled jobs, webhooks, and Blockly-based workflows when records change to automate business logic without custom services.
Role-based access
Define user roles and per-view permissions so internal admins, customer accounts, and public visitors each see exactly the data they should.
Mobile and offline
Generate Capacitor-based mobile apps from your Saltcorn schema and views, with offline data sync back to the central PostgreSQL store.
Why run Saltcorn on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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