Deploy Rundeck in one click installation.
Open-source runbook automation that turns scripts and workflows into self-service operations for any team.
Choose a VPS plan for Rundeck
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Rundeck
Rundeck is the open-source runbook automation engine maintained by PagerDuty. It transforms operational scripts, ad-hoc commands, and complex multi-step procedures into versioned jobs that anyone on the team can run safely from a web UI, API, or chat integration â€” without handing out SSH keys or production credentials.
Self-hosting Rundeck on your own VPS keeps job definitions, execution history, and node inventories under your control. Operations, support, and on-call engineers get a single audited place to trigger deployments, restart services, rotate keys, and resolve incidents â€” turning tribal knowledge into reusable, permission-scoped automation.
Key features of Rundeck
Self-service jobs
Wrap scripts and shell commands as parameterized jobs so non-engineers can safely run common operational tasks from a web UI.
Role-based access
Granular ACL policies control who can read, run, edit, or delete each job, project, and node â€” perfect for delegating safe access.
Workflow orchestration
Chain steps across hundreds of remote nodes with conditional logic, error handlers, and parallel execution from a single workflow.
Audit and execution history
Every job run is logged with full output, parameters, and the user who triggered it, giving you a complete operational audit trail.
API and webhooks
Trigger jobs from CI/CD pipelines, monitoring alerts, or chatops with a full REST API, webhook receivers, and CLI client.
Plugin ecosystem
Extend Rundeck with built-in and community plugins for AWS, Ansible, Kubernetes, Slack, Jira, and dozens of other integrations.
Why run Rundeck on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.