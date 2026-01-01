Up to 70% off for Activepieces

Deploy Activepieces in one click installation.

Open-source no-code automation platform with 200+ integrations and built-in AI agent support.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
$6.49 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Activepieces in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Activepieces

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $155.76 (regular price $467.76). Renews at $11.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $215.76 (regular price $587.76). Renews at $14.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $311.76 (regular price $1,031.76). Renews at $28.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $623.76 (regular price $1,775.76). Renews at $49.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $155.76 (regular price $467.76). Renews at $11.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $215.76 (regular price $587.76). Renews at $14.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $311.76 (regular price $1,031.76). Renews at $28.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for $623.76 (regular price $1,775.76). Renews at $49.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Activepieces

Activepieces is a free, open-source automation platform that lets you connect your apps and automate repetitive tasks through a visual drag-and-drop builder—no code required. With over 200 integrations covering productivity tools, communication platforms, databases, and AI services, it serves as a self-hosted alternative to Zapier and Make.

What sets Activepieces apart is its native AI-first design: you can build intelligent agents that use LLMs to reason and act, connect to MCP-compatible tools, and run custom JavaScript or Python steps when no-code isn't enough. Because everything runs on your own infrastructure, your API keys, customer data, and business logic never leave your servers—and there are no per-task usage fees regardless of how many automations you run.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Activepieces

Visual workflow builder

Drag-and-drop interface lets anyone build multi-step automations without writing code, reducing the time from idea to running workflow to minutes.

200+ integrations

Connect Google Workspace, Slack, Discord, OpenAI, HubSpot, Notion, and hundreds more out of the box, covering the tools most teams already use.

AI agent support

Build agents that use large language models to reason, search, and take actions—going beyond rule-based automation to handle tasks that require judgment.

Custom code steps

Drop into JavaScript or Python within any flow for logic that goes beyond no-code, giving developers full flexibility without abandoning the visual builder.

No usage-based pricing

Self-hosting means unlimited workflow runs at no additional cost, making Activepieces economical for high-volume automation pipelines that would be expensive on cloud platforms.

Why run Activepieces on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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