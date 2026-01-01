Rotki is an open-source portfolio tracker, analytics, and tax reporting tool built around a single principle: your financial data never leaves your machine. Unlike centralized portfolio apps that aggregate holdings across exchanges and wallets on their servers, Rotki runs locally and processes everything on your own VPS â€” no accounts, no data sharing, no breach risk.

It connects to Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, and dozens of other exchanges via read-only API keys, tracks Ethereum and Bitcoin wallets, and monitors DeFi positions in protocols like Aave and Uniswap. Self-hosting gives you persistent access from any device without exposing sensitive API keys to third parties.