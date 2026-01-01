Deploy Resilio Sync in one click installation.
Peer-to-peer file synchronization across desktops, servers, and mobile devices with no cloud middleman.
Choose a VPS plan for Resilio Sync
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Resilio Sync
Resilio Sync is a peer-to-peer file synchronization service based on the BitTorrent protocol, originally released as BitTorrent Sync. It moves files directly between your devices over an encrypted P2P channel, without uploading anything to a cloud provider â€” your VPS, desktops, laptops, and phones share a folder by exchanging cryptographic share keys, then keep that folder in sync as files change.
Self-hosting Resilio Sync on a VPS gives you an always-on sync peer that holds the canonical copy of your shared folders, accepting incoming changes from any other device on the share at any time of day â€” without the bandwidth caps, file-size limits, or recurring fees of commercial cloud sync.
Key features of Resilio Sync
Direct peer-to-peer sync
Encrypted file transfer between your devices over a P2P channel â€” your data never sits on a third-party server.
No file size limits
Sync arbitrarily large files and folders without commercial cloud limits â€” only your storage and bandwidth matter.
Selective sync
Choose per-folder which devices receive the full content versus on-demand streaming, so phones do not have to mirror entire libraries.
Share keys and links
Read-only, read-write, and one-time-link share modes let you control exactly what each invited peer can do with a shared folder.
Native apps across platforms
First-party clients for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and NAS systems mean every device speaks the same protocol natively.
Why run Resilio Sync on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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