Resilio Sync is a peer-to-peer file synchronization service based on the BitTorrent protocol, originally released as BitTorrent Sync. It moves files directly between your devices over an encrypted P2P channel, without uploading anything to a cloud provider â€” your VPS, desktops, laptops, and phones share a folder by exchanging cryptographic share keys, then keep that folder in sync as files change.

Self-hosting Resilio Sync on a VPS gives you an always-on sync peer that holds the canonical copy of your shared folders, accepting incoming changes from any other device on the share at any time of day â€” without the bandwidth caps, file-size limits, or recurring fees of commercial cloud sync.