Reitti is a self-hosted location tracking and timeline application that gives you a private alternative to Google Timeline. Import your existing history from Google Maps Timeline exports, GPX files, and GeoJSON, or feed live positions from phone apps such as OwnTracks and GPSLogger to build a continuous record of where you have been.

Reitti automatically detects significant places and trips, then visualizes them on an interactive map with daily timelines and movement statistics. Because everything runs on your own server, your detailed location history never leaves your infrastructure and is never mined for advertising. This template bundles a PostGIS database for geospatial queries, a Redis cache, and a bundled map tile cache so the full stack works together out of the box.