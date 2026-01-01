Deploy Readyset in one click installation.
Wire-compatible caching layer that sits in front of Postgres and MySQL to accelerate queries and scale read traffic.
Choose a VPS plan for Readyset
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Readyset
Readyset is a partial-state streaming SQL cache that sits between your application and an existing Postgres or MySQL database. It speaks the native wire protocol, so applications connect with their current driver and connection string â€” no code changes, no ORM rewrites, no separate cache invalidation logic to maintain.
Under the hood, Readyset uses incremental view maintenance to keep cached query results up to date as the underlying tables change, eliminating the staleness and cache-stampede problems of traditional key-value caches like Redis or Memcached. Self-hosting on a VPS keeps query traffic and data on infrastructure you control while removing the per-query fees of managed caching services.
Key features of Readyset
Wire-compatible proxy
Drops in between applications and Postgres or MySQL with no driver changes, ORM rewrites, or new client libraries to learn.
Incremental view maintenance
Cached query results are updated in place as upstream tables change, so reads stay fresh without manual cache invalidation or TTL guesswork.
Explicit query caching
You choose which SELECT statements to cache with a CREATE CACHE statement, giving precise control over memory use and what gets accelerated.
Built-in Grafana dashboard
Bundled Grafana instance plus Prometheus exporter surface cached query counts, hit rates, and replication lag from the moment the stack starts.
Read-throughput scale-out
Heavy read workloads hit Readyset memory instead of hammering the primary database, freeing the upstream to serve writes and analytics.
Postgres and MySQL parity
A single binary supports both engines, so the same caching workflow applies whether your application talks PostgreSQL or MySQL on the wire.
Why run Readyset on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.