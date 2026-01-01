Readeck is a lightweight, open-source bookmark manager and read-it-later application that captures the readable text, images, and articles from any URL the moment you save it. Each bookmark is stored as a single, immutable ZIP archive, so your saved articles remain available even when the original page changes or disappears from the web.

Self-hosting Readeck on your own VPS keeps your reading list, highlights, and labels fully under your control, with no third-party tracking, no per-account fees, and no risk of a paid service shutting down. A single Go binary backed by SQLite means very low resource usage and a smooth experience on even small VPS plans.