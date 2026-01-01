Deploy Readeck in one click installation.
Self-hosted read-it-later and bookmark manager that saves the readable content of any web page forever.
Choose a VPS plan for Readeck
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Readeck
Readeck is a lightweight, open-source bookmark manager and read-it-later application that captures the readable text, images, and articles from any URL the moment you save it. Each bookmark is stored as a single, immutable ZIP archive, so your saved articles remain available even when the original page changes or disappears from the web.
Self-hosting Readeck on your own VPS keeps your reading list, highlights, and labels fully under your control, with no third-party tracking, no per-account fees, and no risk of a paid service shutting down. A single Go binary backed by SQLite means very low resource usage and a smooth experience on even small VPS plans.
Key features of Readeck
Long-Term Archival
Every bookmark is stored as an immutable ZIP archive so saved articles stay readable even when the original page is gone.
EPUB and OPDS Export
Export any article or collection to EPUB and access your library directly from e-readers that support OPDS catalogs.
Highlights and Labels
Mark important passages and organize bookmarks with labels, favorites, and archives to quickly find them later.
Smart Collections
Save search queries as collections to automatically group bookmarks by label, site, or any other filter you define.
Full-Text Search
Search across article titles, content, and labels to instantly locate any passage from your saved library.
Browser Extensions
Save pages with one click using the official Firefox and Chrome extensions, no copy-paste required.
Why run Readeck on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.