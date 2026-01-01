Deploy RabbitMQ in one click installation.
Open-source AMQP message broker for reliable asynchronous messaging between distributed application components.
Choose a VPS plan for RabbitMQ
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with RabbitMQ
RabbitMQ is the de facto standard open-source message broker, implementing AMQP alongside support for MQTT, STOMP, and other protocols. It decouples producers and consumers so messages queue safely when recipients are unavailable and are delivered reliably when they reconnect â€” eliminating the fragility of direct API calls between services.
Self-hosting RabbitMQ removes per-message pricing and vendor lock-in, keeps sensitive business events within your own infrastructure, and gives you full control over queue configurations, routing rules, and data retention policies. The built-in management UI provides real-time visibility into message flows, queue depths, and consumer performance without external monitoring tools.
Key features of RabbitMQ
Flexible Exchange Routing
Direct, topic, fanout, and headers exchanges let you route messages to exactly the consumers that need them with zero boilerplate routing code.
Reliable Delivery
Publisher confirms and consumer acknowledgements ensure every message is processed at least once, with dead-letter queues capturing failed messages for retry.
Management UI
Browser-based dashboard shows real-time queue depths, message rates, and connection health so you can monitor and troubleshoot without CLI access.
Multi-Protocol Support
AMQP, MQTT, and STOMP support means any service â€” IoT device, mobile app, or microservice â€” can publish and consume messages with a native client library.
Priority Queues
Assign priority levels to messages so urgent tasks are processed ahead of routine background jobs without building separate queue infrastructure.
Why run RabbitMQ on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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