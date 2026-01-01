Deploy Quickwit in one click installation.
Cloud-native search engine for observability â€” an open-source alternative to Datadog, Elasticsearch, Loki, and Tempo.
Choose a VPS plan for Quickwit
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Quickwit
Quickwit is an open-source distributed search engine written in Rust and purpose-built for log management, distributed tracing, and observability workloads at any scale. It decouples compute from storage, indexing data directly to object storage so teams can keep months or years of telemetry online for a fraction of the cost of traditional log stacks.
Self-hosting Quickwit on your own VPS gives you full control over your observability pipeline, native OpenTelemetry and Jaeger compatibility, and a Grafana data source â€” without per-host pricing, retention caps, or vendor lock-in tied to SaaS observability platforms.
Key features of Quickwit
OpenTelemetry native
Ingest logs and traces directly over OTLP gRPC and HTTP without sidecars or schema mapping, then query them in seconds.
Jaeger compatible
Drop-in Jaeger gRPC API lets existing Jaeger UI and clients query Quickwit-backed traces with zero application changes.
Sub-second search
Tantivy-powered indexing delivers full-text and structured queries over terabytes of logs and spans with low-latency responses.
Object storage backend
Indexes data straight to S3-compatible storage so retention is cheap and elastic â€” keep months of telemetry without expensive SSDs.
Grafana data source
Official Grafana plugin turns Quickwit into a first-class logs and traces source alongside Prometheus and Loki dashboards.
Schemaless ingestion
Dynamic mapping lets you ingest semi-structured JSON without defining a schema upfront, with optional strict schemas when you need them.
Why run Quickwit on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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