Uptime Kuma is a self-hosted monitoring tool with a polished, real-time dashboard for tracking the availability of websites, APIs, TCP ports, DNS records, Docker containers, and more. It checks targets at configurable intervals and sends alerts the moment something goes down.

Self-hosting on a VPS gives you a persistent monitor that runs around the clock independent of your local machine. You can create public status pages for your services, configure notification channels including Telegram, Discord, Slack, email, and webhooks, and track historical uptime percentages over time.