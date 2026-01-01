Apache HertzBeat is a community-driven, agentless observability platform that monitors servers, databases, middleware, cloud services, and custom HTTP and JMX endpoints through configurable protocol templates. Instead of installing collectors on every target, it polls endpoints over SSH, SNMP, JDBC, JMX, HTTP, and dozens of other protocols, then renders dashboards, alerts, and status pages from one unified interface.

Self-hosting HertzBeat on your VPS keeps monitoring data, alert rules, and target credentials inside infrastructure you control, with no per-metric pricing or vendor lock-in. The bundled PostgreSQL and VictoriaMetrics stack stores configuration and time-series metrics locally, making the deployment fully self-contained from day one.