Up to 70% off for Pydio Cells

Deploy Pydio Cells in one click installation.

Self-hosted file sharing and document collaboration platform with team workspaces, public links, and a modern web UI.

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AI-managed VPS
$6.49/mo
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Deploy Pydio Cells in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Pydio Cells

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
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Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.79/mo
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Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
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Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Pydio Cells

Pydio Cells is a self-hosted content collaboration platform â€” the modern successor to PydioShare. It combines secure file sharing, team workspaces, public link generation, in-browser document preview, and granular access control behind a fast Go-based backend and a polished web interface that competes head-to-head with commercial offerings like Box, Dropbox Business, and SharePoint.

Self-hosting Pydio Cells on a VPS keeps your sensitive documents, team workspaces, and external share links entirely under your control, with no per-user fees, no storage caps, and no third-party platform that can change terms or pricing at any moment.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Pydio Cells

Team workspaces and roles

Create per-team workspaces with fine-grained role-based access control, so the right people see the right folders without manual permission juggling.

Public share links

Generate shareable download or upload links with optional passwords, expiry dates, and download limits â€” perfect for sending files to external clients.

In-browser file preview

Preview PDFs, images, videos, audio, and Office documents directly in the browser without downloading first or installing native viewers.

WebDAV and S3 access

Connect from desktop sync clients, mobile apps, and S3-compatible tools so the same content lives across every workflow.

Activity feeds and search

Per-workspace activity streams plus full-text search across documents help teams stay on top of what changed and find content fast.

Why run Pydio Cells on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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