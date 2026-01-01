Deploy PowerDNS-Admin in one click installation.
Modern web interface for managing PowerDNS zones, records, users, and access control from a single dashboard.
Choose a VPS plan for PowerDNS-Admin
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PowerDNS-Admin
PowerDNS-Admin is an open-source web interface for the PowerDNS authoritative DNS server, giving you a friendly UI to manage forward and reverse DNS zones, records, templates, and DNSSEC keys without editing configuration files or hand-crafting API calls. It supports role-based access control, per-zone permissions, activity logging, and authentication through LDAP, SAML, OAuth (Google, GitHub, Azure, OpenID), and built-in local accounts with optional two-factor authentication.
This template bundles PowerDNS-Admin together with a PowerDNS authoritative server and MariaDB backend, so you get a fully integrated DNS hosting stack on your own VPS. Self-hosting puts your nameservers, zone data, and DNS API entirely on infrastructure you control, with no per-zone fees and no third-party DNS provider in the loop.
Key features of PowerDNS-Admin
Zone management UI
Create, edit, and delete forward and reverse DNS zones and records through a clean web dashboard instead of editing zone files or calling raw APIs.
Bundled PowerDNS server
Includes a ready-to-go PowerDNS authoritative server with the HTTP API enabled and pre-wired to the admin UI, so the stack is operational out of the box.
Role-based access control
Assign administrators, operators, and zone-level users with granular per-zone permissions so teams can manage DNS without sharing one super-admin account.
Enterprise authentication
Plug into existing identity systems with LDAP, SAML, OAuth (Google, GitHub, Azure, OpenID), and optional TOTP two-factor authentication for local accounts.
Activity logging and audit
Every zone and record change is logged with the responsible user, giving you a full audit trail for compliance and troubleshooting incidents.
Zone templates and IDN
Reusable zone templates speed up onboarding new domains, while full IDN and Punycode support covers internationalized domain names without manual conversion.
Why run PowerDNS-Admin on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.