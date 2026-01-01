PowerDNS-Admin is an open-source web interface for the PowerDNS authoritative DNS server, giving you a friendly UI to manage forward and reverse DNS zones, records, templates, and DNSSEC keys without editing configuration files or hand-crafting API calls. It supports role-based access control, per-zone permissions, activity logging, and authentication through LDAP, SAML, OAuth (Google, GitHub, Azure, OpenID), and built-in local accounts with optional two-factor authentication.

This template bundles PowerDNS-Admin together with a PowerDNS authoritative server and MariaDB backend, so you get a fully integrated DNS hosting stack on your own VPS. Self-hosting puts your nameservers, zone data, and DNS API entirely on infrastructure you control, with no per-zone fees and no third-party DNS provider in the loop.