Deploy Atlas CMMS in one-click installation.
Open-source maintenance management platform for work orders, assets, and preventive scheduling at scale.
Choose a VPS plan for Atlas CMMS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Atlas CMMS
Atlas CMMS is a self-hosted Computerized Maintenance Management System built for facilities, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and utility teams. It centralizes work orders, preventive maintenance schedules, equipment records, parts inventory, and service requests so technicians and managers share one source of truth instead of juggling spreadsheets, paper logs, and email threads.
Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps sensitive asset data, technician records, and maintenance history under your full control, with no per-user fees and no vendor lock-in. Spring Boot powers the backend, React drives the web app, and a companion mobile app lets field technicians work offline and sync when reconnected.
Key features of Atlas CMMS
Work order management
Create, assign, and track work orders with priorities, time logs, attachments, and full history for every job and technician.
Preventive maintenance
Schedule recurring inspections and automate work order creation from triggers based on meter readings, time intervals, or asset events.
Asset and inventory tracking
Catalog equipment with downtime metrics, maintenance costs, and parts inventory with stock alerts plus automated purchase orders.
Mobile field app
Native iOS and Android apps let technicians scan QR codes, log time, capture photos, and complete work orders directly on site.
Analytics and reporting
Built-in dashboards cover work order compliance, equipment reliability, downtime trends, labor utilization, and cost analysis.
Why run Atlas CMMS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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